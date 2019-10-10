Representation of The People Act, Chapter 286a

Addendum to Current List of Electors as at 30 September 2019

The general public is hereby informed that the addendum as at 30 September 2019 is published for inspection, the raising of claims, objections, and revision. This process is for seven days from 9-16 October 2019.

The Addendum can be found in each Parliamentary Elections Constituency Office and at post offices, police stations, medical stations, and other public places.

Requests for alterations or corrections of any error in the name, address or polling division of any registered person should be submitted to the Registration Officer of the constituency on or before 16 October 2019.

Everyone and particularly those who registered during the quarter, July to September 2019, is advised to inspect the addendum to ensure that his or her name is properly included. The addendum should also be checked to establish whether there is any name included in it that should not be there.

A list containing the names of Registration Officers, their constituencies, addresses and contact numbers is attached.

Elvis Morain

Supervisor of Elections (Ag.)