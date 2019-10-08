by Troy Clarke, Transitional Living Coordinator, Reach Within

On 3 November 2019, Philomena Robertson will run her fifth NYC Marathon, all of which have been in support of the work of Reach Within with vulnerable children and caregivers in her homeland, Grenada.

“It has been an honour to be associated with fundraising initiatives for the organisation as there is tremendous value in the work it does. Support me as I support Reach Within by donating to this noble cause. I am indeed grateful for your anticipated support.”

According to Robertson, from a personal perspective, “the 2019 NYC Marathon will represent a significant milestone. It will be her 20th-lifetime marathon, a journey of 524 miles on foot, relentlessly pounding the pavement in several states across the US, a few Caribbean islands and even the Great Wall in China. And that’s in addition to hundreds of other miles in training.”

Eight years ago, when she was motivated to run her first marathon, it was in support of Reach Within. As she prepares to embark on this, her 20th marathon, she finds it symbolic that it is again in support of Reach Within. “A marathon is by no means an easy feat but when you run in support of a charity like Reach Within, it provides greater impetus. It’s the single motivating factor you need when you’re building your weekly mileage in training. And on race day when fatigue begins to set in and the miles don’t seem to go by fast enough, knowing that each step you take, honours a commitment you have made to help vulnerable children, makes all the difference. So again, I humbly ask for your support for the children who benefit from the remarkable work of Reach Within; support them today!”

Reach Within in the principal programme of the Bartholomew J Lawson Foundation for Children, a 501(c)3 working to end the epidemic of child abuse and neglect by getting to the root of childhood trauma. By understanding how trauma changes the brain and affects behaviour, Reach Within supports positive outcomes for children and adolescents who have experienced adversity. Reach Within programmes focus on the repair of neural pathways in the brain through rhythmic activities, such as yoga, drumming, swimming and breathing practices. Trauma-informed trainings allow caregivers and mentors to better understand how trauma affects children through the life-cycle so they may help children and teens develop positive healthy attachments – a key factor for resiliency.

Trauma is repairable and Reach Within is doing something about it.

Reach Within provides low-cost, high-impact outreach services to all residential care homes across the island of Grenada, a drop-in centre in the capital city, St George’s and a recently established centre for trauma-informed training in Mirabeau. Working alongside local government and key stakeholders in the region, Reach Within is uniquely positioned to offer its training model at both regional and international levels.

We invite you to join us in getting to the root of childhood trauma. Running a marathon takes grit – putting one foot in front of the other and moving towards that 26.2-mile goal, but it is also the support of those around the runner that creates such a life-changing experience!

Join us. Run with us. Be inspired by us. Create positive change.

To further support Philomena in her endeavours you can check out her Crowdrise page at:

https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/2019-tcs-nyc-marathon-team/philomenarobertson

Thank you to each and every one of you.