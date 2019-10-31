Officers at the Criminal Investigation Department and the community of Willis (St George) will take to the Willis Community Playing Field in a fun-filled day on Saturday, 2 November 2019.

The investigators and the Willis Community Group are teaming up under the theme “A Better Willis, Today, Tomorrow and Always”, to draw the community together as they work to build and foster a stronger relationship amongst residents.

The activity will commence at 2 pm and will include a number of sporting activities.

Through this interaction the police are also hoping to foster closer ties with the community in reducing crime, the fear of crime and resolving conflicts.

Office of Commissioner of Police

