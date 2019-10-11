Carriacou police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred about 8:30 am on 11 October 2019, at a major credit union located at Hillsborough, Carriacou.

The robbers went away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

The Royal Grenada Police Force has dispatched its Marine Unit and has fortified its investigative team on the sister island and is providing other support from mainland Grenada to assist with the investigations.

Anyone with information or who would have noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact police emergency at 911, police hotline at 444 1958, Carriacou Police Station at 440 7482 or 7840, Criminal Investigations Department at 440 3921.

Office of Commissioner of Police