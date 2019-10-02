by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

Direct correlation between employee engagement and business profitability

Go Blue Inc’s partners scientifically evaluate employees

Go Blue Inc, a Caribbean Management Consulting and Training Company is preparing today’s businesses for the next generation of workforce.

Core services provided by Go Blue Inc are:

Corporate Training

Organisational Redesign & Strategic Realignment

Strategic Planning

HR Solutions.

The company formed by business partners Judy McCutcheon, an HR Management and business consultant with an MBA in International Business and Aaron Moses, who possesses a Bachelors in Management and a Masters in Telecommunication Regulation and Policy, Go Blue Inc has endeavoured to revolutionise the way businesses operate to have a competitive edge in this ever-changing financial landscape.

Due to the rapid growth in millennials (those born between 1980 and 2000) occupying the job market, the mindset and ideals of those born in that era have drastically changed to that of Gen-X (those born between 1965-1980), especially when it comes to their operation on the job market.

Millennials are said to be value-driven people unafraid to explore new job opportunities and less likely to stay in one job for the rest of their lives.

Incorporated in Grenada in 2016, Go Blue Inc has already served several major companies both locally and regionally in helping them to deliver unsurpassed customer satisfaction by putting people (employees) at the centre of any business.

Traditionally many businesses have focused more on improving on products and services to boost competitiveness while neglecting to focus on testing employee performance and the impact this has on profitability.

Experts have stated that there is a direct correlation between employee engagement and profitability of any business. Both managing partners of Go Blue Inc have noticed a gap that exists in today’s workplace and they are now helping their clients to stay relevant and be ahead of the curve.

Located at Lance Aux Epines, St George, the only company in Grenada to provide such a service has recently partnered with two international organisations to provide local and regional companies with the ability to scientifically evaluate their employees to ensure they are performing at optimum levels to ensure that business remains competitive.

During the official launch at Sandals La Source Grenada, the new services were unveiled in the presence of some of Grenada’s human resource managers and CEOs.

McCutcheon spoke of the company’s overarching vision. “Our vision, mission, and guiding principles are centred on the promise that we make to our clients and it is that we are a people-first organisation because we really believe that people should be at the centre of organisations, and we focus heavily on helping our clients succeed through their people.”

Moses announced that the company has forged alliances with Talexes, a human resource consulting firm in Waco, Texas, which has developed five employee assessment tools that are targeted at specific categories of workers to deliver insights that improve workforce performance. The five assessment tools are:

TalassureMX – Identify and retain the best talent for professional and management roles

TalassureM – Match mid-level workforce candidates with the best jobs

TalassureQ – Measure “Can Do,” “Will Do,” and honesty

Talassure360 – Develop leadership excellence. Talassure360 utilises anonymous feedback from co-workers to pinpoint critical behaviours, and identify strengths and weaknesses

TalassureESA – Improve sales performance. TalassureESA uses feedback from both the salesperson and sales manager to identify strengths and weaknesses in the sales process.

“Winning really comes from two things — the extent at which you can organise your resources and most importantly from the people. People make [a] significant difference, skilled people with; positive attitudes with competencies properly align [with] the mission of an organisation,” said Moses.

The other company that Go Blue Inc has forged alliances with is Quality Personnel Management, a startup out of Germany, which primarily focuses on developing innovative human resource products and evidence-based solutions for the human resource function and developers of Grader Software application, which, according to the company is an analytical job evaluation engine that is available to both companies and independent HR consultants.

The software can evaluate jobs within three career paths:

People Management

Individual Contribution

Project Management.

Organisations interested in the services of Go Blue Inc can contact the company via telephone +1 473 405 6672 or email info@goblueinc.net.