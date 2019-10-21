Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, will meet with staff of the Ministry of Health on Monday, 21 October.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for staff to share their opinions and concerns on matters affecting them and the provision of health care in Grenada. Similarly, the Prime Minister will welcome their suggestions on matters relevant to healthcare and how government can facilitate desired improvements.

In proposing the meeting, the Prime Minister has acknowledged the many concerns about the state of health care in Grenada and he reassures the general public that government is committed to enhancing the level of care.

Such improvement will be not possible without the direct input and collaboration of staff within the sector and therefore Monday’s meeting reaffirms government’s commitment to the partnership required to achieve the desired improvements.

