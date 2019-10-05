Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, has welcomed the new Principal Officer of the United States Embassy in Grenada, Karl Duckworth.

During a courtesy call this week, Dr Mitchell said government appreciates the continued US presence in Grenada. Dr Mitchell highlighted a number of areas where the US can provide support. He identified economic empowerment of young people, security and the protection of borders and the influx of Venezuelans in some countries, especially Trinidad and Tobago as areas for potential cooperation.

Noting the increased velocity of hurricanes being experienced, the Prime Minister cited climate change and disaster risk reduction as other important areas.

Dr Mitchell also used the opportunity to again express profound gratitude for the recent visit by the US Naval Ship, Comfort, and the valuable contribution made to the healthcare of Grenadians.

The Prime Minister underscored human to human contact and providing solutions to social challenges as an opportune way to improve relations.

Duckworth in his response said he will work to enhance bilateral relations between Grenada and the United States.