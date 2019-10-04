The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs announces public consultations on the assessment for the enhancement of the T A Marryshow Community College (TAMCC), which are scheduled for the week of 7 October 2019, with all sessions beginning at 4:30 pm.

This project is a Government of Grenada project, which is funded through a grant from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). The consulting team is from the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business, at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Trinidad.

The sessions will be as follows:

St George – Monday, 7 October

Teacher Ed. Hall, TAMCC

St Andrew – Wednesday, 9 October

Bain’s Hall, Grenville

St Patrick – Thursday, 10 October

Anglican Primary School Hall, Sauteurs

Carriacou – Friday, 11 October

Teacher Ed. Hall, TAMCC

The Minister with responsibility for Tertiary Education, Human Resource Development and Education Outreach, Hon. Pamela Moses, specially invited guests and the visiting consultants, will make remarks.

This Ministry invites the public to participate in these sessions so that their views can be taken into consideration during the TAMCC enhancement process. This is the public’s opportunity to help shape the future for TAMCC, for generations to come, as this Ministry seeks to complete its action plan for that institution.

Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs