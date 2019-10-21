For over 12 years, Republic Bank has provided support to students wishing to advance academically, through its Bursary Programme with the University of the West Indies, Open Campus, Grenada.

For the first semester of the 2019/2020 academic school year, 16 students were the proud recipients of 22 bursaries; a value of $21,384.00.

Republic Bank, through its “Power to Make A Difference” programme, has supported scores of students since the inception of the bursary programme in 2007.

Recognising the value of post-secondary education and its rippling effects on individuals, their families, employers and the wider community, the Bank continues to provide Grenadian Nationals with the opportunity to pursue their academic dreams. It is a supplement to the Republic Bank Scholarship programme, which offers financial assistance of up to $20,000 per year, to one student wishing to pursue full-time studies at any UWI Campus.

Making the presentation on behalf of the bank, Clifford Bailey, General Manager, Operations, shared words of encouragement to the recipients. He further challenged them to pursue the limitless educational opportunities before them.

Applicants are assessed by academic performance and financial need.

Republic Bank (Grenada) Limited