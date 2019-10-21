In an effort to improve Marine Protected Area (MPA) infrastructure the Ministry of Climate Resilience, the Environment, Forestry, Fisheries, Disaster Management and Information in partnership with the Ridge to Reef (R2R) Project initiated the construction, deployment and repair of several moorings off the shores of Flamingo and Dragon bays in the parish of St George.

Moorings are permanent flexible structures which serve to keep boats anchored in open water and usually consist of a block or weight (anchor), mooring line and flotation device. These structures provide an alternate means for fishing boats and yacht to be moored when in open water; avoiding the need to drop anchor, especially when in close proximity to Marine Protected Areas (MPAs). This helps to limit the damage to marine fauna and flora associated with vessel activity within or around Protected Areas. This further aids in the protection of Marine Protected Areas which house a large portion of biodiversity which several sectors within our economy indirectly or directly depend on.

The installation of moorings is one of several activities being executed by the Ministry of Climate Resilience et al in partnership with the Ridge to Reef Project to help establish basic infrastructure at new Protected Areas and enhance existing infrastructure at already established Protected Areas. This further supports the development of basic physical and organisational structures and facilities necessary for the proper operation of Protected Areas.

The Ridge to Reef Project not only aims to establish infrastructure at Protected Areas but also aims to support the development of enhanced institutional and legal provisions to cover the expansion of Terrestrial and Marine Protected Area networks. This allows for more adaptive responses in the management and conservation of the biodiversity and ecosystem functions within and around Marine Protected Areas in Grenada.

Ministry of Climate Resilience