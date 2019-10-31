The downpours in recent weeks have adversely impacted the road network across the island resulting in the acceleration of the deterioration of the road surface.

To address this matter, the Road Division of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development commenced the deployment of asphalt crews from 21 October 2019 in all parishes.

Presently, in the St George’s area, there are crews from Grand Etang to Mt Gay Main Road; Calivigny Main Road, St Paul’s Main Road, Cherry Hill to Brizan doing surface repairs and patching potholes.

The public is informed that on Thursday, 31 October 2019, asphalt crews will be in the area of Excel Plaza, Grand Anse Main Road and Morne Rouge from 9 am. The police will assist with traffic arrangements.

The motoring public is advised to expect delays as a result of the road work. The alternative routes will be through Grand Anse Valley and Mont Toute Road.

To minimise the inconvenience for the public at large, the crews will use one weekday to do road repair in this area and continue road repairs during the weekend.

The ministry apologises for any inconvenience and hereby asked the public for their understanding and full cooperation in support of the implementation of the road repair programme.

Ministry of Infrastructure Development

