RSO & Co. Ltd is an independent firm of chartered accountants providing professional accounting and business advisory services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in a variety of industries.

These services give clients the ability to make business decisions in real-time, thereby assisting them to achieve their business objectives. Our strategy is therefore built around being technology-enabled, delivering outstanding value to our clients and empowering our team.

The Associate is a full-time permanent position and would be assigned to perform meticulous after-the-fact bookkeeping and accounting duties for a growing quality client base in a variety of industries, according to established guidelines and procedures in compliance with international standards. This is a great opportunity for a professional who has recently qualified and would benefit from being mentored and trained by a leader in the Accounting field. Opportunities for further studies would be provided and encouraged.

The following is the ideal mix of experience, education and personal characteristics: –

At least one (1) year’s previous experience in performing the following: After-the-fact bookkeeping and accounting tasks (includes data entry; balance and reconcile accounts; analyse invoice/expense reports and post transactions correctly; prepare payroll and remittances for statutory deductions; accounts production)

Audit procedures in the areas of cash, receivables, inventory, fixed assets, payrolls, and expense analysis

Review and audit business transaction cycles including cash, capital expenditures and other income and expenses

Research audit issues, utilise electronic databases, review-track financial information and utilise audit-related software, if applicable

Tax compliance and tax preparation assignments and file tax returns at Inland Revenue Division (IRD) First degree in Accounting or Finance related field with strong technical aptitude and skillset Evidence of critical thinking, analytical, problem-solving and communication skills Friendly and sociable disposition as part of a service-oriented personality Ability to critically review own work Experience of accounts preparation and tax work for SME clients Experience using Microsoft packages, internet, email and computerised accounting packages The requisite stamina to complete intense work to achieve critical deadlines

Please apply by 5 November 2019 via email only to caribbeanvacancy@gmail.com.

**Shortlisted candidates will be further contacted.**

