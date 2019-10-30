RSO & Co. Ltd is an independent firm of chartered accountants providing professional accounting and business advisory services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in a variety of industries.
These services give clients the ability to make business decisions in real-time, thereby assisting them to achieve their business objectives. Our strategy is therefore built around being technology-enabled, delivering outstanding value to our clients and empowering our team.
The Associate is a full-time permanent position and would be assigned to perform meticulous after-the-fact bookkeeping and accounting duties for a growing quality client base in a variety of industries, according to established guidelines and procedures in compliance with international standards. This is a great opportunity for a professional who has recently qualified and would benefit from being mentored and trained by a leader in the Accounting field. Opportunities for further studies would be provided and encouraged.
The following is the ideal mix of experience, education and personal characteristics: –
- At least one (1) year’s previous experience in performing the following:
- After-the-fact bookkeeping and accounting tasks (includes data entry; balance and reconcile accounts; analyse invoice/expense reports and post transactions correctly; prepare payroll and remittances for statutory deductions; accounts production)
- Audit procedures in the areas of cash, receivables, inventory, fixed assets, payrolls, and expense analysis
- Review and audit business transaction cycles including cash, capital expenditures and other income and expenses
- Research audit issues, utilise electronic databases, review-track financial information and utilise audit-related software, if applicable
- Tax compliance and tax preparation assignments and file tax returns at Inland Revenue Division (IRD)
- First degree in Accounting or Finance related field with strong technical aptitude and skillset
- Evidence of critical thinking, analytical, problem-solving and communication skills
- Friendly and sociable disposition as part of a service-oriented personality
- Ability to critically review own work
- Experience of accounts preparation and tax work for SME clients
- Experience using Microsoft packages, internet, email and computerised accounting packages
- The requisite stamina to complete intense work to achieve critical deadlines
Please apply by 5 November 2019 via email only to caribbeanvacancy@gmail.com.
**Shortlisted candidates will be further contacted.**
