The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Cooperatives and Caricom Affairs with the support of the European Development Fund Unit of the Ministry of the Finance is pleased to announce that it has started the process of developing a new Medium and Small Businesses Policy and Strategy for Grenada.

Under its Medium-Term Agenda (MTA) the Government of Grenada has prioritised Small Business Development as the main strategy for stimulating economic growth and development and reducing unemployment and poverty. In that regard, the Small Business Policy and Strategy initiative intends to provide practical policy measures and strategies to address major factors impeding the growth and advancement of small businesses by undertaking a comprehensive study of the legal, regulatory and institutional frameworks as well as widespread stakeholders’ consultations.

As part of the process to support the implementation of the project, the ministry extends an invitation to all of our stakeholders in the small business sector to attend and participate in a stakeholder consultation on Tuesday, 5 November 2019. The consultation will be held at the Grenada National Stadium (Player Level 1 Conference Room) from 1:30 pm to 4 pm.

Please make a special effort to attend as this will be your opportunity to share major concerns and give ideas about what can be done to further grow and make our small business sector more competitive.

Grateful therefore if you will confirm your participation or seek more information on the Consultation by contacting Marcia Frederick on telephone number 440 2101 (Extension 31121) or email marcia.frederick@trade.gov.gd.

Ministry of Trade

