The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Cooperatives and Caricom Affairs in collaboration with the European Development Fund (EDF) Unit in the Ministry of Finance will conduct the Stakeholders Training Workshop on Wednesday, 23 October 2019 at the Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC) Conference Room at Frequente Industrial Park, St. George’s as part of the Packaging and Labelling Project for Small Manufacturers and Agro-processors.

The workshop begins at 9 am and ends at 4 pm.

The workshop aims to bring together approximately 40 small manufacturers and agro-processors for the purpose of building their knowledge and understanding in the area of packaging and labelling to help them better prepare their products to meet regional and international market standards. Participants will learn about effective branding using best practices in packaging and labelling and trends and strategies relative to effective packaging and labelling among other things.

The overall aim of the Packaging and Labelling Project is to help improve the competitiveness of local products in order to obtain greater market access and increase sales for our manufacturers and processors. The project is funded under the European Development Fund.

Interested agro-processors/manufacturers are asked to contact Marcia Frederick at the Ministry of Trade on 440 2101 (extension 31121) or email marcia.frederick@trade.gov.gd, for more information and to confirm their attendance.

Ministry of Trade