The Ministry of Health is urging persons who benefitted from the services of the Starkey Foundation Mission on Friday, 11 October and who are currently experiencing difficulties with their hearing aid devices, to attend an aftercare visit at the School for the Deaf on Monday, 21 October 2019, from 12.30 pm.

Please note that this special aftercare clinic is ONLY for persons who were seen during the recent mission and were outfitted with devices.

NO new persons will be seen at this time. Thank you for your patience, co-operation and understanding.

Government Information Service (GIS)