Statement by Ambassador Linda Taglialatela, US Ambassador to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean and the OECS

We are grateful for the heroism shown by Caribbean and US soldiers who 36 years ago today answered the call of Grenada’s Governor-General, the late Sir Paul Scoon, and the leadership of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States to restore order and stability to Grenada.

In a special way, we remember the brave US servicemen who gave the ultimate sacrifice in this noble cause.

We offer profound thanks for the response of Grenada’s citizens to this intervention. Grenadians from all walks of life and from every part of Grenada, Carriacou, Petite Martinique, and the diaspora responded. They showed their dedication and commitment to this nation by crafting a tradition of democracy, peace, and stability.

We are also grateful for the bonds of friendship, cooperation, and shared purpose that unite our peoples and our governments. Americans and Grenadians share a commitment to the rule of law, to democratic governance, and to human rights in the Western Hemisphere and around the world. Our bilateral relationship has been strengthened by decades of economic, educational, cultural, and security links, as well as by steady streams of migrants in both directions that have brought our nations closer together.

One need look no further back than five weeks ago during the visit of the USNS Comfort hospital ship, which provided medical care to more than 5,100 citizens of Grenada, to see what we can do when we work together.

We are both grateful and proud of the history of strong relations between the United States and Grenada, and we are committed to demonstrate our gratitude for these strong ties through continued cooperation and exchanges.

The United States will continue to work with Grenada to strengthen bilateral and regional security cooperation and combat the transnational crime that threatens our economies and societies. Our work together to improve institutions and build resilient communities will contribute to a growing economy, create jobs, and increase opportunity for more of Grenada’s youth.

On this Thanksgiving Day, let us give gratitude for the sacrifices of the past through steadfast work today, so that the bonds between our peoples may become only stronger in the days and years to come.

US Embassy, Barbados

