Earlier today an incident occurred at our Carriacou branch which involved a security breach by two individuals.

An extensive investigation is underway, and the GUT Credit Union is working closely with the Royal Grenada Police Force to resolve the matter.

The safety of our staff and members are a priority and we can confirm that no one was hurt in the incident. We will continue to enforce all security mechanisms to safeguard our staff and members.

Please note that the Carriacou branch will remain closed until further advised.

GUT Credit Union