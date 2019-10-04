The European Union, through the European Development Fund Support Services Unit, Ministry of Finance, partnered with the Central Statistical Office within the Ministry of Finance and the OECS Commission, in hosting a four-day workshop on Statistical Communication and Advocacy.

This training workshop was held 17-20 September 2019, at the National Cricket Stadium, Queens Park, St George.

The training workshop specifically targeted public sector stakeholders within the National Statistical System who are involved in the Enhanced Country Poverty Assessment (ECPA) and who are also directly or indirectly involved in the production and dissemination of statistical information and statistical advocacy.

The workshop was facilitated by Loverly Anthony, Statistical Development Officer, and OECS Commission. The participants were trained on the following:

Preparation of media releases and for media interviews

Preparation of data for dissemination using social media, print media, radio, and television, data visualisation.

Workshop participants are therefore now better equipped to present and disseminate statistical data and information to various stakeholder groups, utilising the most appropriate and applicable media platforms, tools, and techniques.

Recognising the importance of this intervention, primarily within the context of the Enhanced Country Poverty Assessment and the Grenada Population and Housing Census 2021, the European Development Fund, the Government of Grenada and the OECS Commission supported this initiative, given the immense benefits to be derived.

For more information please contact Nicole Garraway-Forsyth LLM (Dist) BSc (Hons) Programme and Project Coordinator, European Development Fund Ministry of Finance, Planning, Economic Development and Physical Development. Fixed Line (473) 435-3227; Mobile (473) 533 3390. Email: NicoleGarraway@gmail.com.

Ministry of Finance