The TA Marryshow Community College, School of Continuing Education (SCE) was able to secure funding for a Capacity Development Project for Community Based Organisations through the Global Environmental Fund (GEF) for small grant programmes.

As part of this project, SCE provided proposal writing workshops to members of community-based organisations who have previously submitted projects as part of the development project. This training provided community organisation members with the knowledge and skills, to prepare and submit proposals to the office of the Global Environmental Fund (GEF) that are properly compiled and have an excellent chance of being approved for the grant. The aim was to train at least 40 community-based members throughout the tri-Island State of Grenada.

Three training sessions were planned with Steve Maximay as facilitator: 9 and 15 October from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm at the National Stadium and 29 October in Hillsborough, Carriacou.

Following these sessions community groups will submit final proposal documents to the GEF Small Grants Programme for funding under its sixth operational cycle. Grantees are expected to begin implementation by January 2020. These projects will be based on two main thematic focuses which are Community Based Landscape Conservation and Climate Smart Innovative Agro-Ecology.

Another aspect of the Capacity Development Project through the School of Continuing Education is to offer an Associate Degree in Sustainable Community Development which is expected to commence 6 January 2020.

Invitation to apply to TAMCC/GEF Associate Degree Programme offering

The TA Marryshow Community College in collaboration with the Global Environmental Facility (GEF) invites applications for its new Associate Degree Programme in Sustainable Community Development. This programme will be offered part-time for the duration of three years.

Classes are expected to commence on 6 January 2020, Monday to Thursday from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

Applicants must meet the following requirements for this programme:

Five (5) CSEC subjects including English Language or

Mature entry with 25 years and over

Experience in Community-Based Organisations will be an asset.

Process for applying:

Fill out TAMCC Application Form which can be found on the college’s website: www.tamcc.edu.gd Application Form must be accompanied with:

Certified copy of birth certificate or passport identification page Certified copy of CXC/CSEC/GCE qualification One recommendation letter (Only for persons applying for Mature Entry, 25 years and over without academic qualification).



No application fee and tuition fee are attached to this programme.

Interested persons are asked to submit an application to:

The School of Continuing Education

TA Marryshow Community College

Tanteen, St George

GRENADA

The deadline for applying is 15 November 2019.

For more information, contact the School of Continuing Education at 440-1389 ext. 2222, 2273, 2382 & 2274, Corporate Communications Officer, Cristina Swan-Awagah.