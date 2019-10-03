The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance advises the public of the following taxes that will be due and payable in the month of October 2019.

7: Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and Withholding Tax Due and Payable

10: Gaming Tax Due and Payable

21: VAT Value Added Tax and Excise Tax Return Due and Payable

29: Income Tax Returns Due to Businesses with Fiscal Year ending 31 July 2019

31: Income Tax and Annual Stamp Tax (AST) Installments Due and Payable.

NB: When the due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or Public Holiday, the next working day will be the due date for payment.

Persons are encouraged to file and pay all taxes on time to avoid penalties and interest.

Payments can be made at the Ministry of Finance, any District Revenue Office or via wire transfer for taxpayers in the diaspora.

For further information, please contact Kareen Morain-Alexander, Public Relations Officer, Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance and Energy at 435-6945/6, 435-1905 or email us at gndird@ird.gd.

Comptroller

Inland Revenue Division