The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force is advising the general public and in particular motorists that the Morne Rouge, St George area (entire ring road) is affected by severe flooding as a result of today’s rainfall.

Also affected by flooding are Maurice Bishop Highway and parts of Frequente Industrial Park.

Motorists are advised to avoid use of the Morne Rouge area and to exercise extreme caution while travelling.

Delay in traffic should be expected.

Office of Commissioner of Police