The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) in partnership with the European Union, through the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) Programme successfully convened a two-day Conflict Resolution Skills Training Workshop on 14 and 18 October 2019 at the Ministry of Finance conference room.

This intervention specifically targeted senior and middle-level personnel within IRD and the Customs and Excise Division in an effort to enhance their skills and competencies in resolving disputes with their key stakeholders and constituents. The strengthening of these soft skills is recognised to be a valuable element required to improve client relations, workplace effectiveness and revenue generation.

Comptroller of IRD, Michael Stephen, in delivering his opening remarks at the workshop, noted the importance of the workshop and encouraged participants to be attentive and interactive.

Heeding the charge of Stephen, participants engaged in two days of informative dialogue and training. Workshop attendees were fully immersed and captivated by the content and delivery of the training session, which was facilitated by Lead Consultant and Certified Mediator, Terrence P Smith.

Smith was supported by Attorney-at-Law and colleague Certified Mediator, Shireen Wilkinson. Participants also benefitted from simulations, case studies and other aids in assimilating new content and practical skills which are to be applied to their daily work lived. In addition, Workshop attendees were also afforded the opportunity to benefit from a round table discussion with the two workshop facilitators and Myrvin Toussaint, Mediation Coordinator of the Court Connected Mediation Centre.

Participants expressed their earnest appreciation to have been afforded this opportunity, noting that the quality of the content and delivery of the sessions were second to none.

This initiative represents one of the several engagements which the Government of Grenada will be undertaking in an effort to improve its effectiveness and efficiency.

