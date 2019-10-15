The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) was established by the PURC Act No. 20 of 2016. The Act speaks generally to public utilities but hitherto only the electricity sector has come under the purview of the PURC.

The Commission is seeking a highly-skilled individual to join our multidisciplinary team of technical and professional staff, involved in undertaking complex and demanding activities required to satisfy its role as regulator of the electricity sector, and in fulfilment of its mandate.

Functional Relationships: The Regulatory Accountant will work alongside other technical/professional officers. Key responsibilities will include, but not be limited to, reviewing all financial and accounting data from utilities and other licensees, calculating revenue requirements, cost of capital and other financial information to ensure that the utility is providing cost-effective service to the public.

The position reports directly to the CEO.

Experience

Individual should have at least 4 years post qualification experience working in an Accounting/Finance environment. He/she must be competent in analyzing financial statements. Work experience at a utility would be highly valued.

Qualifications

Applicants must possess professional qualifications in Finance or Accounting (ACCA, CPA) or other from a recognized organisation. An MBA would be considered an asset. Competency in Microsoft applications and accounting packages essential. Knowledge of the utility sector will be considered an asset.

Responsibilities

Perform financial analyses of the utility’s financial fitness, cash flow and reasonableness of proposed rates Review and evaluate utilities Annual Reports; perform ratio analysis to determine the annual rate of return Assist in field audits aimed at examining the utility’s operations and prepare reports as required Conduct examination of utility’s assets as a basis for determining Regulatory Asset Base Examine utility operating costs to determine level of efficient costs Calculate revenue requirements as a basis for setting tariffs Determine the reasonableness of the utility’s depreciation, expenses and revenues for compliance with relevant legislation and policies Review tariff filings for compliance with filing requirements and relevant regulations and statutes, and advise on their acceptability Assist in establishing the Commission’s policies by conducting research and providing recommendations Plan, prepare and undertake comprehensive financial studies on the utility’s operations Participate in meetings both internally and externally and help identify data and information requirements to conduct analyses of utility Assist in the preparation of the Commission’s Financial statements and Annual report. Perform related work as required Participate in all work-related activities of the Commission.

All applications should include a cover letter, updated CV, the names of 2 referees, and should be addressed to:

Chief Executive Officer

Public Utilities Regulatory Commission

Queen’s Park

St George

Applicants can also respond by email to cwinsborrow@purc.gd or to:

Public Utilities Regulatory Commission

P O Box 2443

St George’s

Grenada

The closing date for application is 18 October 2019.

Unsuitable applications will not be acknowledged.