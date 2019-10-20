by Dr Augustine Panchoo
I sat in Family Court speechless, and by the time I understood what was happening, the magistrate was pronouncing her verdict.
$1,500 to be paid to the courts and $600 for counselling services for the survivor. That was the court’s conclusion to an adult for forcing a 5-year boy to play with a suck-his-penis. Now, I am not talking about a verdict for stealing two coconuts. I am talking about the sexual assault of a child. I cringe to think about the lifelong effects that this traumatic experience will have on this child (another article to follow).
Almost 30 years ago (20 November 1989) the United Nations ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child of which Grenada is a signatory. The CRC is a human rights treaty which sets out the civil, political, economic, social, health and cultural rights of children. The Convention defines a child as any human being under the age of 18, unless the age of majority is attained earlier under national legislation.
As we get ready to celebrate the 30th anniversary of this treaty, a reflection of what we as a nation have done to protect and secure our children must be part of our discussion. Who were the voices for this little child? I must applaud the mother for believing her son and having the courage to file a police report. She was in court. Timid and tearful with little to say since the opportunity was not afforded her to do so.
Where were the voices of CPA (Child Protection Agency), the National Coalition on the Rights of the Child, the Ministry of Legal Affairs, the Ministry of Social Service, the Ministry of Health and an outraged community? The perpetrator was represented by an attorney who presented psychological and biosocial reports to justify his client’s actions. Coupled with the old grievous phrases “he cooperated with the police and it was his first offence”, and the absence of legal teeth, the magistrate could only follow the law.
So, I am mad. Mad because for almost 30 years we have given lip service to our responsibility to our children. We need lawmakers and policy advocates to introduce new laws and modify antiquated ones to deal with sexual predators and perpetrators of crime and violence against children. We are obligated to protect our nation’s children. We usually wait for some tragedy to spur us to make promise of change but when the dust settles we return to life as normal. Now, is the time to act.
Sexual assault cases must go to trial. Let a jury decide on the fate of the predator. We need to develop a more comprehensive protocol for dealing with child sexual abuse cases. From the time a report is made an alert must go out to all the agencies so that an all-inclusive plan can be put in place to defend the rights and dignity of our children. A few months ago, a family member was given a fine also for sexual assaulting a 3-year old child from St Mark. The nation was outraged, but life settled back and nothing legally was done or even talked about to remedy the crisis.
So, whenever I hear a Minister on the media talking about crimes against our children while the laws remain the same, I will be mad. Whenever I sit in Family Court and I see how the hands of the magistrates are tied because the laws have not changed, I will be mad. Whenever I see a predator walking the streets without worry to re-offend, I will be mad. To answer the words of Antoine Fisher, “Who will cry for the little boy?” I will cry. I need a few persons to join with me in standing up for our children.
I share Dr. Pabchoo, thank you for your voice oo this matter. Others have been fighting the battle for a very long time.I stand with you sir in fighting for change on behalf of the nation’s children. We cannot continue to be silent when the system continues to destroy the lives of our children and their families.
Before CPA came on stream, social work professionals advocated for a dedicated service with professionals to investigate and deal with child abuse. We have a system in place which is not working. In many instances the police goes off and do their own investigations and sometimes the CPA are not informed or only hear about the cases when it comes before the court. This is exactly what happened with the case in St.Mark’s.
Some years ago we marched against injustice and in particular the sentences meted out to pepertrators of sexual crimes against our minors.
The change in the criminal code has made no difference.
Keep on saying it loud and clear. The articles of the CRC are ridiculed and are not adhered to by persons, so the struggles continues.
Thank you for sayin what needs to be daid repeatedly. We all mustvtake respinsibility to protect our children. A society that does not do that is a failed society.
Brother I share you sentiment and despite not in Grenada in person you have my support.
Well put together, just to let you know when the CPA was launching a campainge to end child sexual abuse not one minister found it important to attend. The said minister was more interested in Chinese houses.
The minister and her political advisors do not see vote and the importance, concerte and debushing can win votes.
Unicef have invested in breaking the silence campaign in Grenada and this is the positive outcome when a parent and a child came forward rather than take buy off but the state failed them.
I am in for the fight I been there and I am aware where the bones are buried and the so person’s who should be defending our children but instead it is about their stipend and ego.