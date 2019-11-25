The St David’s Branch of the Grenada Diabetes Association in partnership with Central Health-Grenada had a successful free health and diabetic clinic on Saturday, 23 November 2019.

This is the 5th year the partners offered this service, in keeping with November being Diabetes Awareness Month. The testing was provided by the Student National Medical Association – SGU Chapter and DIGA of SGU. Services included eye examination, glucose screening, blood pressure reading, weight assessment, nutrition counselling, foot examination, a team of doctors to review the results, answer questions of those seen and most importantly, provide notations and referral for additional testing.

Eighty-three people, primarily residents of St David, received care at the Monsignor Cyril La Montagne Community Centre, which is next to St Dominic’s RC Church.

Supporters of the event include Sir Daniel and Lady Williams, NOW Grenada, GBN, WeeFM, Bryden & Minors, Fr. Hayes Vicar of Catholic Church for Grenada and parish priest of St Dominic’s, the Ministry of Health and the Grenada Diabetes Association.

Central Health-Grenada

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.