Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean has been named ‘one to watch’ in the ABTA Travel Trends Report 2020, the only Caribbean destination to be included in the UK benchmark report since 2018.

Independently selected by ABTA experts, inclusion is based on a range of factors such as accessibility, major events and celebrations, and areas that are experiencing a revival.

ABTA (Association of British Travel Agents) has been a trusted travel brand for over 65 years and helps UK holidaymakers travel with confidence. The ABTA name stands for support, protection and expertise, giving consumers confidence in products they buy from ABTA members. ABTA has more than 4,300 travel brands in its Membership, providing a wide range of leisure and business travel services, with a combined annual UK turnover of £39 billion.

The annual ABTA Travel Trends report aims to inspire consumers in their holiday choices and highlight destinations of note. Revealing the report to travel industry and media leaders, Victoria Bacon, ABTA Director of Brand and Business Development, confirmed Grenada was selected for the following reasons:

The beautiful Caribbean island is a feast for all the senses

Grenada is incredibly fertile, and its green hills are full of fruit, nut and spice bearing trees including damsel, almond and banana together with the fragrant nutmeg and some much more exotic local plants.

Chocolate also grows happily on the island and chocaholics can visit the Diamond Chocolate Factory watching the magical process of cocoa going from tree to bar.

Pack some sturdy boots to hike in Grand Etang National Park.

The capital, St. George’s, is a very attractive place with lively bars and restaurants; after lunch head off for the impressive views from its colonial-era forts.

Grenada has some very beautiful beaches which are less crowded than many other Caribbean islands, including Grand Anse and Levera beaches.

The Underwater Sculpture Park offers unforgettable memories of snorkelling over its collection of statues.

Finish the day watching the sunset with a drink or two at the Dodgy Dock bar.

Bacon said, “The 12 destinations in this year’s report are a great example of the wide range of experiences and destinations on offer around the world, all readily accessible from the UK. Historic cities, idyllic beaches, rugged landscapes, delicious cuisines and above all welcoming people characterise our choices and we hope they will provide inspiration for holidaymakers looking to travel somewhere a little different but also very special in 2020.”

The other destinations included are (in alphabetical order): Basilicata, Chicago and Lake Michigan, Georgia, Madrid and its neighbouring cities, Morocco, Namibia, Singapore, South Korea, The Netherlands, Uruguay and Vienna. View the full report here: abta.com/traveltrends2020

Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) CEO, Patricia Maher, said, “The ABTA Travel Trends report pinpoints the natural beauty and uncrowded beaches of Grenada as some of the reasons why our islands of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique stand out, in addition to our remarkable attractions and the special warmth of our hospitality.”

Maher added, “Our inclusion in ABTA Travel Trends 2020 shows once again that the tri-island destination of Grenada is on the front foot in the highly competitive UK holiday market. Our strategy is to inspire travellers through our work with travel industry partners in addition to selected high calibre media and social media creators, and this touchstone report provides a springboard to an even higher profile globally.”

Grenada Tourism Authority

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.