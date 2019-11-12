Credit and Collections Supervisor

AXCEL FINANCE, the leading regional microfinance institution, is dedicated to providing high quality and innovative financial solutions for individuals and micro-enterprises across six markets in the Caribbean. Through active community engagement, we have successfully promoted social mobility and economic activity.

As the Credit and Collections Supervisor, you will be responsible to effectively supervise our frontline team on a day to day basis to develop and grow our loan book. Superb management skills are critical as the supervisor directly coaches and develops the credit and collections officers. An effective supervisor interacts with employees and customers every day; leads by example, coaches and holds the team accountable to do what’s right for the customer.

Key Responsibilities:

Supervise loan officers Attain branch loan production targets while maintaining acceptable delinquency levels as set by the Management Conduct verifications and approvals of all loan applications To systematically and aggressively follow-up current non-performing and unsatisfactory accounts order to reduce exposure and maintain loss experience to a minimum Participate in sales development activities Ensure high customer satisfaction levels.

Qualifications and Experience:

A degree in Business Management or related discipline.

Minimum 3 years’ of supervisory experience.

Excellent management skills, sales planning and strong team-building skills

strong team-building skills Strong probing, communication, analytical, problem solving and decision makes skills to effectively resolve complex customer and employee issues.

Job experience with extensive customer contact, including building and maintain customer relationships.

HOW YOU WILL SPEND YOUR TIME:

Interested persons are invited to submit their application and CV via www.axcelfinance.com/careers no later than 20 November 2019.

Continue Reading

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.