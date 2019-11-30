The Center for Enhancing Educational Training (CEEP), launched an initiative called the FuturePREP project.

This project was conceptualised with the understanding that the world’s reliance on technology is fast increasing, therefore, the students of today must be able to not only passively consume this technology but also be able to understand and control it, becoming an active part of this huge digital shift. Further, Grenada’s youth must be strategically placed to access the jobs of the 21st century.

The FuturePREP project targets 60 unemployed/underemployed youth and students of Grenada, between the ages of 16 to 30. Beneficiaries will have the opportunity to receive CVQ Level 2 (6 months) training and certification in two occupational areas. Full Stack Web Programming/Web and App Development is designed for individuals whose desire is to develop skills in multimedia designing, web development, networking, programming, and information technology. While printing and Graphic Arts/Computer Graphic Arts develop a skill set that brings creativity and art to life.

Training will be conducted at the TechWorld Training Centre, at Petite Esperance, St David. Participants who are students, unemployed or disabled, will receive an allowance to offset transportation costs.

The project is funded by the UK Fund through the Skills for Youth Employment in the Caribbean (SkYe) Programme. The SkYe programme recently launched in Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, and Dominica, in June 2019. The programme is focused on improving the occupational skills and employability of youth aged 16-30 years to enable them either to move out of unemployment or to progress within their current employment. The programme supports high-quality training in sectors that show good prospects for economic growth, job creation, and career progression. An estimated 400 Grenadian youth will benefit from the SkYe initiative.

It is no secret that today’s generation is growing up in a very different world than that of their parents. Cellphones, Computers, YouTube, Netflix, and Facebook are embedded in their daily lives. Even toys are digital, and many are programmable, such as Lego and the new-generation LeapFrog. It is one thing for them to know how to use these technologies, it’s another, however, to understand the logic behind them. Every young person should be provided with the opportunity to understand and fiddle with the digital world they inhabit.

About CEEP

The Center for Enhancing Educational Training-CEEP is a Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) education and training centre, that provides training, mentorship and development opportunities to the youth of Grenada. CEEP promotes innovation, creativity and excellence, through a curriculum that excites, engages, and enriches young innovators through a hands-on and learn-by-doing approach. CEEP’s vision is to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders in Grenada, by developing a passion for STEM careers.

Center for Enhancing Educational Training

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.