Within 2 weeks, Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited is once again the proud recipient of a prestigious award.

On Saturday, 16 November 2019, Co-op Bank copped the Service Excellence Award from Grenada Chamber of Industry & Commerce (GCIC) at its annual Business Awards ceremony which was held at the Radisson Grenada Grand Beach Resort.

Brendon Mc Gillivary, Manager Sales and Service of the St George’s Retail Banking Unit was present at the ceremony to receive the award on the bank’s behalf.

One week before, the bank announced that it was the proud recipient of the inaugural ECCU Bank of the Year Award for Risk Management. The award was presented during the 24th Sir Arthur Lewis Memorial Lecture and Awards Ceremony at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Headquarters in St Kitts on Wednesday, 6 November 2019.

Receiving such prestigious awards within a short timespan is testament to the hard work and unwavering dedication of the organisation’s employees and its continued perseverance towards providing excellent customer experiences at all times.

Co-op Bank

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.