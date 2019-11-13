The general public is advised that the area in the St George’s Market known as JAMROCK will be demolished on Sunday, 17 November 2019.

This has become necessary to bring about stability and orderliness for the smooth operation of the market in accordance with section 15(b) of the Planning and Development Control Act of 2016.

The vendors that will be misplaced as a direct result of the demolition, were assigned booths within the market. In that connection, vending licence agreements were signed on 12 November 2019 and the keys for the identified booths were handed over on 12 November 2019 as well.

The ministry has arranged connection of utility services (water and electricity) with Nawasa and Grenlec to facilitate the full operation of the booths on behalf of the misplaced vendors. The connection cost was borne by the ministry as a form of support for the project.

The ministry will continue to work with stakeholders to ensure that the management of the market is in keeping with the relevant laws and with the approved conservation design for the Town of St George.

The cooperation of the general public is anticipated.

For further information, please contact Ignatius Mason, Market Manager, 440-1556 or 533-5238 and/or Esther Thomas at 440-2271.

Ministry of Infrastructure Development

