EASTERN CARIBBEAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED

V A C A N CY

Job Title: MANAGER – OPERATIONS DIVISION

Level: Management

Reports to: Managing Director

Job Summary:

The primary responsibility of the position of the Manager – Operations Division is the general supervision and direction of the Division’s staff to ensure the efficient and effective day-to-day management of the market operations of the ECSE Group, in accordance with their by-laws, rules, regulations and mission statements.

Responsibilities:

The basic responsibilities of this position include:

Reviewing, analysing, planning, coordinating and leading all activities within the Division; Managing key Exchange functions including the coordination and execution of activities necessary for effecting timely execution of auctions and trades; Managing all CSD functions including:

the co-ordination and execution of all activities necessary for effecting timely settlement of trades on behalf of participants; the registration of securities and the maintenance of securities holders’ records at the electronic registry; and ensuring compliance with the Securities laws and regulations and the rules and procedures of the Security Commission and the CSD;



Managing all services to issuers including, processing of corporate actions; Managing the application procedures for registration and certification of all parties desirous of engaging in securities activity on the ECSE; Overseeing the Information Technology function to ensure sound operational procedures that meet auditor requirements and ensure adequate controls are in place to reduce risk and exposure to the Group.

Prerequisites:

The requirements for this position include:

A Bachelors Degree in Business Administration, Commerce, Finance, Economics, Law, Accounting or other Business related field, with a good academic record; and a Masters Degree or relevant professional qualification; A minimum of 5 years of management experience, preferably within a financial institution; A sound understanding of corporate, financial and business practices; Experience in, or a good understanding of, the securities industry; Computer literacy, including sound knowledge of, or experience with, financial applications.

The candidate must:

be a self-motivated and energetic high achiever; have strong leadership skills; have strong analytical, organisational and prioritisation skills; be solutions-oriented with sound judgement and good decision making-abilities; be a good team player, and able to multi-task; be an effective communicator with good oral and writing skills; and exhibit a high level of maturity and excellent interpersonal skills.

Interested persons should submit a completed “ECSE Application for Employment” form, available on the ECSE’s website: http://www.ecseonline.com/documents/ECSEApplicationForm_000.pdf together with their curriculum vitae, 2 original references, certified copies of certificates and official university transcript(s) to:

The Managing Director

Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange

P O Box 94

Basseterre

St Kitts

to reach no later than 22 November 2019

