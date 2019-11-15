From swanky shoes to crisp men’s shirts and fashionable ladies’ dresses, members of the Garden of Prayer church on Sunday, 10 November 2019 were decked out in various shades of blue to commemorate their Blue Sunday – a diabetes awareness month initiative.

Every year, to kick off their November activities, the St David’s Branch of the Grenada Diabetes Association starts with a church service. Garden of Prayer was the church of choice this year, as it is right on the border of St David and St George, and many residents of St David attend that church. The group asked the church members to wear blue on that day, and they obliged.

Men, women and children wore different shades of blue, while team members gave presentations on Type 2 Diabetes prevention and management and showed a short video on the importance of a healthy diet which consists of portion and carbohydrate control. Additionally, the St David’s Branch of GDA invited everyone to participate in their two upcoming activities which are:

Free Health and Diabetic Clinic on Saturday, 23 November from 10 am to 2 pm at the Monsignor Cyril LaMontagne Community Centre, Perdmontemps, St David, next to St Dominic’s Catholic Church. Testing will be done by the Student National Medical Association and DIGA of St George’s University (SGU). Services offered: Blood pressure testing, glucose reading, eye examination, food examination, nutrition counselling and doctor consultation.

Free Online Diabetes Management Webinar on Saturday, 30 November from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm.

To participate: Register by going to http://bit.ly/diabetesgnd2019

Speakers:

Dr Francis Martin of the Grenada Medical Association

Charisse Bristol of the Grenada Food & Nutrition Council

Gemma Stewart of the St David’s Branch of the Grenada Diabetes Association

Organised by Central Health – Grenada and the St David’s Branch of the Grenada Diabetes Association.

Central Health – Grenada

