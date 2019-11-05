The Government of Grenada, in a current effort to establish a “mutually beneficial relationship” between the homeland and nationals in the Diaspora, is about to formally launch a website and online survey called “Mapping Grenada’s Diaspora” as part of the Grenadian Diaspora for Development (GD4D) project funded by the International Development Fund and administered by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) of the United Nations.

“This survey is not a simple academic exercise,” said Hon. Peter David, Grenada’s Foreign Minister with responsibility for Diaspora Affairs. “The survey is an extremely critical component of a national planning process in ensuring that resources are efficiently and effectively allocated to meet healthcare, educational and other social and economic needs of the people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.” And further, “Grenadians in the Diaspora are partners in our development and as such, leveraging their skills, talents, and resources will be crucial for the realisation of Vision 2035.”

Minister David appealed to Grenadians globally to participate in the survey, which is designed to record the skills and resources that are available in the Diaspora, as well as to determine the interest among overseas-based Grenadians to further support the nation’s development.

The project also involves Diaspora policy consultations with Grenadians residing in the Diaspora. So far, consultations with Minister David and representatives of IOM have been held in London, England, and in Washington, USA. Other stops will include Canada and New York.

The official launch of the online survey, as well as the formal unveiling of a website dedicated to the project, will take place on 5 November at the Ministry of Works Conference Room.

At the completion of the IOM-sponsored project, the information garnered will form the basis for the drafting of legislation to establish a formal Grenada Diaspora Policy that will have parliamentary approval.

To participate in the “Mapping Grenada’s Diaspora” online survey, please visit http://www.grenadiandiaspora.gd/survey/ Website: www.grenadiandiaspora.gd

