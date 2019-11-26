by Linda Straker

One-year pilot project will be foundation in technical field of education

Work permits provided for several skilled labour professionals due to shortage on island

Grenada and Cuba are to embark on a one-year pilot project which will be the foundation for a transformation in the technical field of education as part of efforts to have more young people focus on various professions that are classified as skilled labour.

Education Minister, Emmalin Pierre, who is presently on a mission to Cuba is holding discussion with the Cuban authorities. She left the island on the last weekend and is expected to return during the week.

“The ministry must take a more purposeful approach to teach technical education from as early as pre-school and is looking for support from Cuba in that regards,” she said.

At the end of the talks, Pierre is expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Cuban authorities for support of the pilot project. “The aim of which is to empower far more students to succeed and at the same time open doors for the transition to higher education in areas of interest. The approach must be to align with the current and projected future demands of the job market,” said Pierre who recently had the Ministry of Information added to her portfolio.

Recently, Labour Minister, Peter David, disclosed that his ministry had to provide work permits for several skilled labour professionals because there is a shortage on the island. He told the parliament that though there are many persons working in the construction sector there is a significant shortage of certified skill labour professionals and his ministry has no choice but to issue the work permits to the construction companies.

Calling on persons to learn the various trade within the construction sector, David said that income that can be gain from working in that sector as a skilled professional will not only change lives but change communities. “If we have trained people, we will not have to issue work permits,” he said.

Pierre said that the focus of the pilot project is to have students and young people embrace that sector as one can produce skilled professionals earning a sustainable income. During her stay in Cuba, the minister is also expected to discuss support for a physical education program for primary schools. That programme will focus on health and wellness as well as discovering and nurturing the physical skills and talent of our children at the primary level.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.