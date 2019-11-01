Fittingly, on an island which has seen a year filled with tragic cancer-related deaths; survivors, fighters, relatives, caregivers and support groups, turned out in their numbers to Walk for the Cure recently.

A 400 strong crowd of lavender T-shirts made the four-mile walk from Morne Rouge to Tanteen playing field.

Throughout the year medical professionals, the Grenada Cancer Society, Grenada’s Ministry of Health, the Pink Ribbon Society and other cancer awareness groups, work non-stop to ensure that Grenada continues to be educated in preventative measures, early detection and treatments, available to fight against and live with the disease. CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure (WFTC) supports their efforts by donating the monies raised from their Walk, and fundraising events held earlier in the year, to both the Grenada Cancer and Pink Ribbon Societies.

This year’s WFTC saw a significant increase in the support and attendance of the local media houses. It is very apparent that they are taking their role in engaging and sharing educational and cancer awareness information, with their viewing and listening public, as a vitally important matter.

Dr Sonia Nixon, representative from the Ministry of Health played a significant role in engaging with the media as key allies in the weeks prior to the event, as well as at the Walk kick off. The presence of the mobile breast screening unit and blood donation bank, at Morne Rouge, also served as both a reminder and an opportunity for the WFTC participants.

The bank’s Country Manager, Nigel Ollivierre, expressed his pleasure at the turnout and the support of the bank’s team. “I feel that the presence of so many bank employees is testament to the fact that Grenadian society as a whole, is strongly invested in this fight against a disease which has touched the lives of each and every one of us. The CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure, takes place on a chosen date, but we are all keenly aware this is not just about one day, it’s about ongoing, sustainable practices, and raising the large amount of funds which are needed in this war against cancer,” he concluded.

The bank’s 2019 Manager, Linda Victor thanked the many corporate sponsors which have supported the walk this year and over the years. “The presence of our corporate sponsors, to participate in the WFTC itself, is much appreciated. It really pinpoints a growing understanding that both corporate funds and personal actions have to work jointly to make further headway in combatting cancer. Our appreciation for their support is immense,” Victor said.

Face-painting, a bouncy castle and two very energetic warm-up sessions had the participants young and old, well prepared for the walk route. At its finish point, Minister of Health, Hon. Nickolas Steele, took the opportunity to encourage corporate Grenada to assume responsibility and rise to the challenge of participating in programmes to have all of their employees screened for cancer.

A live concert and giveaways from the bank, at the Tanteen playing field, encouraged walkers and onlookers to give their continued support later into the evening.

