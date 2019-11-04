The general public is notified that the following traffic arrangement will take effect on Tuesday, 5 November 2019 along the Morne Jaloux-Richmond Hill (St George) public road to facilitate the commemoration of Guy Fawkes Day 2019.

Effective 5 pm:

Entry

Vehicles travelling along the Richmond Hill public road from the area of the prisons will enter the arch at Fort Frederick onto Creighton public road.

No Entry

No vehicles will be allowed to enter the Creighton public road from its entrance with St Paul’s main road by Andall’s Supermarket, Parade, St George.

Exit

All vehicles travelling through the arch at Fort Frederick and Creighton public roads will exit into St Paul’s main road by Andall’s Supermarket, Parade, St George.

Right Turn

All vehicles travelling from lower Morne Jaloux will make a right turn into the Morne Jaloux cemetery road unto Creighton public road.

Parking

Parking will be allowed along the Richmond Hill main road on the left-hand side heading towards Morne Jaloux from the Prison gap to “Region One Garage.”

No Parking

No parking will be allowed along the Morne Jaloux cemetery road area.

Office of Commissioner of Police

