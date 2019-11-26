by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

Fire at Salisbury Road in St Andrew severely affected five households

20 persons displaced

Last night’s fire at Salisbury Road in St Andrew severely affected five households. No one was hurt although two wooden homes were destroyed while three others were partially destroyed.

Rosemarie Alexis stated that last night she observed sparks coming from her niece’s house but paid it no mind thinking that it was her nephew cooking underneath the house. Mere minutes later it was observed that the house was in flames. “My daughter got up and opened the door and said that the house was on fire but by the time I could open the door, the whole bottom of the house was in flames, and all I could have done was to call out to my niece and tell her that the house is on fire.”

Alexis, at the time of the interview, was very emotional and stated that they were not able to sleep following the fire. “I called out to my niece and told her to get her daughter and run out of the house and then everybody started running and screaming. My aunt tried to see if they could wet the house and their house ended up catching fire as well.”

Alexis is appealing for any assistance that can be given at this time, as the tragedy has displaced 20 of her family members living within that area.

