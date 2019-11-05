The Grenada Trade Centre will, for a second consecutive year, host IEFA, a tradeshow and educational forum highlighting Innovation (including Information Technology), Energy, Finance and Arts (IEFA).

This year’s trade show will be held in collaboration with the Ministry of Infrastructural Development, the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission and the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).

The tradeshow will run from Friday, 29 November to Sunday, 1 December 2019, at the Grenada Trade Centre, Morne Rouge, St George.

The first IEFA tradeshow was held in 2018, and from all reports, it provided an excellent business opportunity and exposure for the over 30 exhibitors and 8 sponsors who participated in the event.

This year, special emphasis is being placed on the areas of Information Technology and Renewable Energy. In this regard, the latest Solar Street Light on the world market will be launched by the sole international company participating in the show. Another highlight will be the “Solar Wars” – an innovative competition on the use of clean energy as against fossil fuels. It will focus on how to reduce electricity consumption and how to obtain clean energy by using solar products. All solar products used in the “Solar Wars” will be available at the expo.

