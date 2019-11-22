Prime Minister and Minister for National Security, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, has commended immigration officers for willingly going above and beyond the call of duty.

Dr Mitchell met with the officers recently to show appreciation for their ability to rise to the occasion, when faced with the significant increase in passport applications at the end of October.

On average, the Immigration and Passport Department receives 40 passport applications daily. However, in the days immediately prior to 31 October, the department received up to 350 applications on a daily basis.

Dr Mitchell was particularly impressed with the initiative of officers who voluntarily worked through consecutive weekends to ensure that passport applications were processed in a timely manner.

He said, “I am aware that you had more than your fair share of work with the recent influx of applicants and I have heard of the immense sacrifices made. It is therefore important to thank you on behalf of the Government and people of Grenada for seeing the need to go the extra mile and to do so without being asked. That kind of initiative and commitment to duty and to serving our people should never go unnoticed. Your efforts are indeed appreciated and I commend your dedication to exemplary service. That type of productivity is what we would like to see replicated across the public service.”

Dr Mitchell also commented on the vast improvements in service delivery by the department. “I know for a fact that the Immigration and Passport Department has moved significantly in terms of service. I recall getting numerous complaints in the past but today, I hear a lot of positive comments about the excellent job you are doing.”

When he delivered the 2020 Budget Speech on Wednesday, the Prime Minister also made specific mention of the excellent service provided by immigration officers, as frontline ambassadors of the country.

