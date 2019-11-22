by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

National Lotteries Authority workers resumed work on Thursday, 21 November

GTAWU secured salary adjustments for 2017–2019

NLA job analysis and evaluation should be completed by July 2020

All outstanding matters regarding the interest of workers at the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) have been resolved. Workers resumed work as normal on Thursday, 21 November.

From 12 November, employees at the NLA/Lotto were engaged in low-level protest action which was later heightened after they did not receive a favourable response from the Board of Directors led by its Chairman, Devon Charles.

The Grenada Technical and Allied Workers Union (GTAWU) demanded that workers be paid salary increases due since 2017; the employment status of 3 employees be regularised, and the appointment of Jodie Alexander who has been acting in a supervisory position for 2 years and 5 months, be confirmed.

The union managed to secure salary adjustments of 3.75% for 2017; 2.5% for 2018 and 3.25% for 2019 which is scheduled to take effect by the end of 2019. In addition, the adjustment for the 3 employees should be completed by 2 December.

Thereafter the board of the NLA will be doing a job analysis and evaluation which should be completed by July 2020, after which the union will commence new negotiations with NLA for 2020 and going forward.

“We want to commend the workers at Lotto for the decisive way in which they addressed this matter. We look forward to a harmonious relationship with Lotto as the workers continue to produce,” said President General of GTAWU, André Lewis.

Prior to the meeting with the Labour Commissioner on Tuesday and Wednesday, workers from all of the NLA’s sub-offices islandwide were seen protesting outside NLA Head Office on the Carenage accompanied by two senior GTAWU members.

