The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) has been advised by the Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport that the possibility exists for a medium chance of flooding Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

According to the extended outlook for tonight into tomorrow Wednesday, the weather is expected to be generally fair, hazy and windy at first, with light isolated showers becoming cloudy overnight with moderate to heavy showers and thundershowers expected.

A marine and flood warning are also in effect. The threatening weather has been attributed to a passing tropical wave in our area.

NaDMA encourages all to be vigilant and cautious travelling on the nation’s roads and to those living in low lying areas please adhere to the warning issued by the Met Office and take the necessary steps to secure life and property.

Though we move closer to the conclusion of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season, we implore upon the general public to guard against complacency and ALWAYS BE PREPARED!!!!

For additional information, please contact Oslyn Crosby Public Relations Officer NaDMA on 440-8390-4 & 440-0838, cell: 533-0766, or email: nadma@spiceisle.com and nadmapr@gmail.com.

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.

