Three St Andrew residents charged with possession of illegal firearm and ammunition will appear at the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on 30 January 2020.

Cliff Walker, 34 years, Mechanic of Salisbury Road, Grenville, Derick Fletcher, 28 years, Mechanic of Soubise and Danny Herry, 28 years, unemployed resident of Sendall Street, Grenville were charged following investigations into a shooting incident that occurred on 6 August 2019 which left one of the defendants, Cliff Walker, hospitalised with a gunshot wound to the left side of the chest.

A search of Walker’s vehicle turned up 33 rounds of ammunition. A bullet hole was seen to the front windscreen of the vehicle.

All three men are currently each on $7,000 bail with one surety.

Office of Commissioner of Police

Continue Reading

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.