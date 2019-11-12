by Linda Straker

Education Minister presented on higher education at the Ministerial Panel

Sustainable Development Goal 4 is the education goal

Grenada is currently a board member and will serve until 2021

Education Minister, Emmalin Pierre, is one of two ministers from the region who presented on higher education at the Ministerial Panel during the 7th meeting of the SDG4 Steering Committee as part of activities for the 40th session of UNESCO’s General Conference.

Sustainable Development Goal 4 which is also referred to as SDG4, is the education goal. It aims to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.” The other minister to make a presentation from the region was the Education Minister from Cuba.

The General Conference consists of the representatives of the States Members of the organisation. It meets every two years and is attended by Member States and Associate Members, together with observers for non-Member States, intergovernmental organisations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

The 40th Session of UNESCO’s General Conference began on 12 November and concludes 27 November 2019. Minister Pierre, who recently took up the position of Information Minister is leading the Grenadian delegation and will give Grenada’s National Address at the plenary session on Thursday, 14 November 2019.

Pierre, according to information from the Ministry of Education, will also attend meetings on Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and a joint Caricom-UNESCO members’ meeting where ministers will examine issues of particular concern to their countries and the broader issue of the UNESCO SIDS Action Plan.

UNESCO is the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation. It seeks to build peace through international cooperation in Education, the Sciences and Culture. UNESCO’s programmes contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals defined in Agenda 2030, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2015.

Grenada’s delegation to the 40th Session of the General Conference comprises Hon. Emmalin Pierre, Minister of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs; HE Dr Hamza Alkholi, Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of Grenada to UNESCO, and Chafica Haddad, Deputy Permanent Delegate.

The conference will decide on UNESCO’s programme and budget for 2020–2021 and begin the preparation of the next medium-term strategy for 2022–2029, to be decided at the 2021 General Conference. Each country has one vote, irrespective of its size or the extent of its contribution to the budget.

The participants will elect new members to the executive board and to a number of other intergovernmental bodies. Grenada is currently a member of the board and was elected at the previous 39th Session of the General Conference and will serve for the period 2018–2021.

