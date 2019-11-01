Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Kishara Ross, 14 years old, Student of River Sallee, St Patrick.

Ross left her home on Monday, 28 October 2019 wearing a pink dress, green leggings and a pair of pink and white slippers. She is about five feet eight inches in height, medium built and dark in complexion.

Anyone seeing Kishara Ross or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Sauteurs Police Station at 442 9224; CID at 440 3921; Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police

