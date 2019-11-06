On Monday, 4 November 2019 Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean welcomed its first inaugural cruise ship visit from the MSC Cruises Meraviglia.

A delegation including representatives from the Grenada Tourism Authority, Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, local agents George F Huggins Grenada Ltd., Grenada Ports Authority, Immigration Department and the Royal Grenada Police Force went aboard to welcome Captain Stefano Battinelli and crew.

The ship had 4,243 passengers and 1,617 crew on arrival and is one of the largest ships to dock in Grenada.

Grenada Tourism Authority

