The media fraternity in Grenada mourns the passing of Victoria Hughes.

She passed away in neighbouring Trinidad on Saturday, 23 November, where she was receiving medical treatment.

Victoria Hughes held many hats in the profession here in Grenada during her earlier years. She worked as a producer of a radio programme on WEE FM radio entitled “Millennium”; she also did public relations work at the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) and held a senior position at the Grenada Broadcasting Network (GBN).

Victoria Hughes will be cremated on Tuesday, 3 December 2019 after a service at the Port of Spain Crematorium, Long Circular Road, St James, Trinidad.

The Media Workers Association of Grenada (MWAG) extends deepest condolences to her family and friends.

MWAG

