The 32nd convention of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was dubbed as a historic and successful event. It is the first time the party convention elected a female leader – Franka Alexis-Bernardine on Sunday, 3 November 2019 at the Grenada Trade Centre.

The election of Sister Franka Bernardine was the highpoint of a successful convention where all 15 constituencies participated. There was a strong delegation of 160 from Carriacou and Petite Martinique. Delegates at the convention passed two resolutions – focusing on the CBI and the electoral legislation; and the current negotiations between unions representing public sector workers and government. The NDC commits to make both resolutions public.

Bernardine told party supporters at the rally that this new revived and revitalised NDC leadership is committed to ensuring that every Grenadian child gets a chance. Even outside the seat of government, Bernardine disclosed that she has made certain overtures to external entities like the Oprah Winfrey Foundation in an attempt to assist with educating young people. She stressed that for our country to grow, there has to be a tremendous shift in focus towards education and training and noted that the more advanced countries of the Caribbean made that shift many years ago.

It is also a first for the party with women now accounting for 50% of its executive committee and 35% comprising youth. Adrian ‘Persuader’ Thomas was elected Deputy Political Leader and Glen Noel was returned as General Secretary. Claudette Joseph was elected Public Relations Officer (PRO). Joseph told party supporters at the post-convention rally that under her watch public relations will be aggressive and will among other things, focus on letting the people know what the achievements and successes of the NDC are in and out of government.

The new leader also pledged that once returned to office, the NDC will revive the many projects it started but that have been abandoned by the current hospital. These include a new state of the art teaching hospital and a second university campus on the island.

Bernardine called for greater commitment and preparation for the journey ahead. The Bernardine-led NDC team consists of seniority and experience together with representations from youth and women.

