Netherlands Insurance, proud supporter of the arts, has announced its support for the much anticipated Rotary Club of Grenada’s Carols by Candlelight.

Netherlands Insurance, a historic sponsor of the event since its inception, will once again sponsor the highly-rated, first-class concert produced by award-winning playwright and writer Richardo Keens-Douglas.

Carols by Candlelight will be held on Sunday, 1 December 2019 with the concert as one of the main highlights of the day. This year’s concert which is specially coined ‘Youth at Yuletide’ will feature a selection of voice students trained by renown voice coach Valerie Daniels and many of Grenada’s top performing artists including Jeverson Ramirez, Jadey Bissessar, Jenny J, Johnathan Francis, Tamantha Chole, Lucinda Ogilvie and Johnathan Francis, Jay Mc Donald and Chris Julien. These acts will be supported by the talented dancers of Conception Dance Theatre and a host of popular musicians.

Commenting on his company’s longstanding support for Carols by Candlelight, Richard Strachan stated, “Netherlands Insurance has historically taken a particular interest in developing the arts and nurturing the talents of Grenada’s performing artists. We firmly believe that having opportunities to perform at events that are produced at an internally accepted level, will further motivate local artists to develop their product while at the same time giving them an outlet for their talents to be seen and heard. We have identified the concert put on at Carols by Candlelight as one such opportunity.”

In addition to leading artists, the concert will employ a number of professional sound and light engineers and stage effects to bring to Grenada what is undoubtedly one of the best musical experiences in the region.

Netherlands Insurance

Continue Reading

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.