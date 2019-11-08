A 26-year-old Fisherman of Belle Vue, Petite Martinique has been charged with non-capital murder in connection with the death of Kenroy Brown.

Andre Lavia, appeared at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 7 November 2019 and was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons.

He will reappear at the Carriacou Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 20 November 2019.

Brown was discovered in the wee hours of Saturday, 2 November 2019 lying along the Belle Vue public road (Petite Martinique) with multiple stab wounds to the body.

An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be that of strangulation.

Office of Commissioner of Police

Continue Reading

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.