The National HIV Response Committee (NHRC) advises that HIV testing scheduled for Grenville today is postponed to next week Friday, 6 December.
HIV testing at St George’s Bus Terminus tomorrow, Saturday, 30 November, remains on schedule.
|Tue. 26 Nov.
|St Mark’s Community Centre
|1 to 8 pm
|Wed. 27 Nov.
|Gouyave Fish Market
|1 to 8 pm
|Thu. 28 Nov.
|La Tante Junction, St David
|1 to 8 pm
|Sat. 30 Nov.
|St George’s Bus Terminus (upstairs)
|9 am to 7 pm
|Fri. 6 Dec.
|Grenville Bus Terminal
|midday to 9 pm
NHRC
