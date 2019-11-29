The National HIV Response Committee (NHRC) advises that HIV testing scheduled for Grenville today is postponed to next week Friday, 6 December.

HIV testing at St George’s Bus Terminus tomorrow, Saturday, 30 November, remains on schedule.

Tue. 26 Nov. St Mark’s Community Centre 1 to 8 pm Wed. 27 Nov. Gouyave Fish Market 1 to 8 pm Thu. 28 Nov. La Tante Junction, St David 1 to 8 pm Sat. 30 Nov. St George’s Bus Terminus (upstairs) 9 am to 7 pm Fri. 6 Dec. Grenville Bus Terminal midday to 9 pm

NHRC

